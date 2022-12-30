UrduPoint.com

Brazilian Soccer Legend Pele Dies At 82

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2022 | 01:45 AM

SAO PAULO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2022) Pele, the legendary Brazilian soccer player who rose from barefoot poverty to become one of the greatest and best-known athletes in modern history, died on Thursday at the age of 82, Reuters reported.

The death of the only man to win the World Cup three times as a player was confirmed by his daughter Kely Nascimento on Instagram.

Pele had been undergoing chemotherapy on a regular basis since he had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021.

