Brazilian soccer legend Pele dies at 82

SAO PAULO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2022) Pele, the legendary Brazilian soccer player who rose from barefoot poverty to become one of the greatest and best-known athletes in modern history, died on Thursday at the age of 82, Reuters reported.

The death of the only man to win the World Cup three times as a player was confirmed by his daughter Kely Nascimento on Instagram.

Pele had been undergoing chemotherapy on a regular basis since he had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021.