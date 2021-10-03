UrduPoint.com

Brazilian VP Anticipates 'positive Future' With UAE As He Visits His Country's Pavilion At Expo 2020 Dubai

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 02:15 PM

Brazilian VP anticipates &#039;positive future&#039; with UAE as he visits his country&#039;s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2021) Hamilton Mourão, Vice President of the Republic of Brazil, has visited his country's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which will last for six months with the participation of 192 countries.

During a lecture about sustainable development in the Amazon region, delivered at the Terra – the Sustainability Pavilion, Mourão called on the international community to join his country in its continuous endeavours to achieve sustainability, pointing to the huge investment opportunities involved in this approach.

"Investing in the Amazon is very important," he affirmed, adding, "the sustainable development of the Amazon is critical for the future of our country and our vision is to bring all stakeholders together in this dispensation.

"

He said that sustainability programmes are full of opportunities for private and public sectors to strengthen and expand.

"We are encouraged to learn that there are many public and private initiatives that are making sustainability a very profitable business in the Amazon," he went on to say.

Mourão also noted his country’s good ties with the United Arab Emirates and looked ahead to a positive future between the two nations in various fields.

