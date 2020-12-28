UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brazilian VP Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Country Reports 344 New Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 10:45 AM

Brazilian VP tests positive for coronavirus; country reports 344 new deaths

RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2020) Hamilton Mourão, Brazil's Vice President, has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said on Sunday, when the country registered 344 new COVID-19 deaths.

Mourão, President Jair Bolsonaro's deputy, is the latest in a long line of senior Brazilian officials to contract the virus. Bolsonaro, a prominent coronavirus skeptic, was infected in July, and recovered.

In a statement, Mourão's office said he tested positive on Sunday afternoon, and that he will isolate in Jaburu, his official residence.

Separately, Brazil's health ministry on Sunday reported that Brazil registered 344 new COVID-19 deaths, and 18,479 fresh coronavirus cases.

Brazil now has nearly 7.5 million confirmed cases, and a total of 191,139 deaths from the virus since the outbreak began, according to the health ministry figures.

Related Topics

Hamilton Brazil July Sunday From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 28 December 2020

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Five-day weather forecast

10 hours ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi issues resolution to form ‘Gover ..

10 hours ago

Armed Forces training centres receive 14th batch o ..

10 hours ago

Mansoor bin Mohammed welcomes participants to Duba ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.