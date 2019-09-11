UrduPoint.com
Brazil’s Chicken Meat Exports To Arab Countries Reach $1.6bn

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 11:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2019) Brazil’s chicken meat exports to Arab countries reached to $1.635 billion from January to August 2019, up 16.3 percent from a year ago, according to the latest figures released by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce,ABCC.

The ABCC indicated that the top five Arab destinations for Brazilian poultry during the first eight months were Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Egypt, and Oman.

The Saudi Arabia bought shipments amounting to $555.33 million, while UAE imported chicken meat worth $399.51 million. Kuwait came third with imports worth $115.38 million.

Rubens Hannun, President of ABCC, said: "The latest figures released by the Brazilian Ministry of Industry, Foreign Trade and Services reflect exceptional export performance from Brazilian companies and demonstrates the strong ties from both parties to nurture trade relations between Brazil and the Arab countries.

"

Hannun continued: "We are confident that the numbers during the remainder of the year will steadily grow on account of the robust economic and trade ties between Brazil and the Arab world. We at ABCC will continue to remain steadfast in our commitment to facilitate and introduce new trading opportunities to sustain the upward trajectory in their trade activities."

"We expect to witness stronger trade partnership between the South American country and Arab region next year as we, at ABCC, remain steadfast in our commitment to facilitate and introduce new trading opportunities to sustain the existing significant market growth," he concluded.

