Brazil’s President Visits Wahat Al Karama

Sat 26th October 2019 | 11:15 PM

Brazil’s President visits Wahat Al Karama

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2019) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro visited on Saturday Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark designed to commemorate the sacrifices and heroic deeds of UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect its achievements.

Upon arrival, the President was welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

He attended the Guard of Honor ceremony, then laid a wreath at Martyrs' Monument, made up of 31 panels leaning on one another in a symbol of solidarity between the leadership, people and soldiers of the UAE. He then went on a tour and listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun about Wahat Al Karama different components, which embodies the bravery and heroism of UAE heroes, as well as the nation’s noble values.

The President was accompanied with Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, and Hafsa Abdulla Al Ulama, the UAE Ambassador to Brazil, along with the visiting delegation, including Ernesto Araujo Minister of Foreign Affairs, Onyx Lorenzoni, Presidential Chief of Staff, Osmar Terra, Minister of Citizenship, Marcos Pontes, Minister of Science, Technology, Innovations and Communications, Augusto Heleno, Minister of the Institutional Security Office, Fernando Luis Lemos Igreja, Ambassador of Brazil to the UAE, Senator Rodrigo Pacheco and Celio Faria, Senior Special Advisor to the President.

The tour was concluded with the word written by the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in the visitor’s log, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.

