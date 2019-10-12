Breakbulk Middle East 2020 reveals ‘Breakbulk AR’, demonstrates technological proficiency

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2019) The 5th edition of Breakbulk middle East, a platform for exhibitors to display their innovative endeavours and industry-enhancing initiatives will be held on 25th - 26th February, 2020, in Dubai to emphasise the effective use of technology to promote the sector.

Speaking on the addition of "Breakbulk AR" at next year’s event, Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, and the Chairman of the Federal Transport Authority for Land and Maritime, said, "Those who don’t fall in line, fall behind, and Breakbulk Middle East has done a tremendous job of aligning with the global shift of digitalisation to avoid the latter. A willingness to adapt in a timely manner has contributed to the event’s continual progression and its simultaneous influences in the industry’s development."

"The breakbulk industry, and all associated industries which are integral to the Middle East’s infrastructure, are reliant on innovative efforts for fostering a technologically sound and sustainable environment; The 5th annual edition of the event in February 2020 will assist in nurturing such innovation, and ‘Breakbulk AR’ is a commendable addition," he added.

Eng. Ahmed Sharif Al Khouri, General Manager of the Federal Transportation Authority for Land and Maritime, clarified, "The UAE maintained its top position in the Middle East among 115 countries to help digital companies thrive and traditional businesses harness the digital dividend. We are working hard to create a vibrant maritime environment to attract industry leaders and promote UAE’s status as a global shipping centre supported by a series of leading quality initiatives.

The digital revolution is transforming the world. That is why we entirely support ‘Breakbulk AR’ initiative that will add distinctive value to the overall’s event’s experience."

Ben Blamire, the event’s Commercial Director explained, "The 2019 edition of BBME saw over 3400 attendees, and 64 percent came to source new suppliers and business partners. This is a strong indication of the value which Breakbulk Middle East yields in contributing to the country’s overall economic status. Understanding this significance, we have highlighted technology and innovation as key themes for next year’s event."

Sponsored by loyal partners such as King Abdullah Port, Agility, Bahri Logistics, Abu Dhabi Ports, King Abdulaziz Port, MICCO, COSCO Shipping and Port of Salalah, both the conference and the expo guarantee face-to-face opportunities to discuss these topics in greater depth. BBME will also hold a two-day conference with topical subjects covering significant industry issues.

Leslie Meredith, Marketing Director of Breakbulk Events & Media stated, "We are in the process of finalising an agenda which will highlight the latest trends and technologies in the breakbulk and project cargo industry. Accordingly, we are also conceptualising topics that ensure next year’s 2020 edition creates necessary dialogue and stimulates thoughtful approaches to boosting the innovative potential of our industry."

"We will be opening the registrations in October 2019 and we welcome all industry leaders and experts to join us by registering through our official platforms," Meredith said in conclusion.