Breakbulk Middle East 2020 widens scope to include Africa, more shippers

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2019) Under the patronage of Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development, and the Chairman of the Federal Transport Authority for Land and Maritime, Breakbulk middle East, BBME, is striving to increase the presence of both visitors and exhibitors from the wider Middle East and African region through its comprehensive two-day conference and exhibition scheduled to make its return to the UAE on 25th and 26th February, 2020.

The 5th annual edition will take place at the Dubai World Trade.

Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, the UAE Minister of Infrastructure Development and the Chairman of Federal Transport Authority for Land and Maritime, said, "The Middle East edition is getting strong, and continuous support from the UAE government, in addition to the participation of many international companies specialised in maritime shipping. The event is taking place in a significant timeslot for the maritime sector in the UAE, as we are being nominated, once again, for the membership of the executive office of the IMO – category B. Therefore, this event will assist in building the future of the sector through the exchange of prominent ideas which helps in enhancing the country’s position globally."

Ahmed Sharif Al Khouri, General Manager of the Federal Transportation Authority for Land and Maritime, said, "The UAE is exerting great efforts to develop the maritime sector and its logistical performance to achieve the UAE Vision 2021.

According to the DNVGL report, some US$65 billion has been invested in the country's ports in 2018. The Breakbulk Middle East Conference and Exhibition will significantly help by providing opportunities to develop land and sea transport infrastructure."

Many of the world's biggest contractors, Petrofac, McDermott, SNC-Lavalin, and TechnipFMC, who attend the BBME, all have projects in Africa. These are the decision-makers which the event grants service providers access to, along with the associated government ministries.

Ben Blamire, the event’s Commercial Director, said, "Breakbulk Middle East has established itself as one of the more effective ways to make direct contact with logistics and procurement decision-makers in the region, and it is the ideal platform to source partners, make connections and launch products. Alongside these tangible benefits, Breakbulk Middle East is also a knowledge-sharing venue. With many attendees yearning for more insight into project activity in Africa, we are proud to announce that a focus session is in the works."

Leslie Meredith, Marketing Director of Breakbulk Events & Media, said, "We will be opening the door for registration for the fifth edition of the event in October and we welcome all industry leaders and experts to join us by registering through our official platforms."