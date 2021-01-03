Breakbulk Middle East 2021’ cooperates with leading universities for sixth edition

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2021) Breakbulk middle East (BBME), the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) leading breakbulk and project cargo event, is cooperating with leading players in the education sector for its sixth edition, to enhance the professional competencies of students and those youths who hope to be part of the industry, which is one of the key pillars of a sustainable economy.

Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the two-day event, which will take place on 9th and 10th February, 2021, will aim to promote the growth of the industry by educating young aspiring professionals. Through the "Education Day" initiative, BBME will bring together students from leading universities and academies in the region, as well as prominent local, regional and international leaders of the industry.

The breakbulk and project cargo sector play an essential role in the Middle East. The UAE occupies the top position in many international maritime indicators, ranking first in the Arab world and fourth globally in the "Port Quality Index" in Mordor Intelligence. According to the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, in 2018 the total output of the logistics services sector reached AED219 billion. The sector is expected to see an increase of 8 per cent in 2021.

For its 2021 edition, BBME has partnered with several universities in the region, including the College of International Transport and Logistics at the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport based in Alexandria, the academy’s branch in Sharjah, the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) in Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, Middlesex University Dubai and the Jordan Academy for Maritime Studies.

"We are confident that our partnership with BBME will help us in our mission, to build partnerships with influential Names in the industry.

The importance of this role increases in light of the major challenges facing the industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Ahmed Youssef, Associate Dean of the College of Maritime Transport and Technology at the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, Sharjah Branch.

Saud Zanbarkji, Marine Specialist and Lecturer at HCT in Abu Dhabi noted, "The Education Day initiative at BBME is an ideal opportunity to introduce our students to many opportunities in the industry. Our college is a reservoir of talent, and we are confident that our young cadres can contribute to the UAE’s booming economy."

"Although Middlesex University Dubai does not offer shipping and maritime programmes, we recognise the significance of these sectors and are glad that our students will have the chance to learn about employment opportunities provided by the maritime industry," said Dr. Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Director of Middlesex University Dubai.

Launched in 2020, the Education Day initiative has witnessed the participation of many key leaders from the industry who offered career advice and spoke about their industry.

Ben Blamire, Event Director at BBME, added, "The breakbulk and project cargo sector and the maritime industry, in general, are suffering from a lack of competent professionals. Due to the pandemic, there is now increasing demand for highly skilled individuals equipped with knowledge of the industry and who are technologically savvy."

Through its pioneering initiatives, BBME hopes to create new opportunities for the youth, enabling them to contribute to the advancement of the industry, locally, regionally and globally.