Breakbulk Middle East 2021 Hopes To Encourage Future Generation Of Competent Professionals

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 11:45 PM

Breakbulk Middle East 2021 hopes to encourage future generation of competent professionals

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2020) Breakbulk middle East, the Gulf Cooperation Council’s leading breakbulk and project cargo event, has over the years focused on several issues concerning the industry and supporting the younger generation of aspiring professionals has been one cause they have staunchly promoted.

Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the two-day event will inform and inspire students about the breakbulk and project cargo industry. DP World, UAE Region, the leading trade enabler, will serve as the event’s Host Port for the 6th annual edition of the event.

The second edition of Breakbulk Middle East’s Education Day will bring together prominent international and national leaders from the project cargo industry, educational entities from the region and students to raise awareness about career opportunities in the industry. Students looking to explore opportunities can learn from leading Names through the career advice they dole out.

Eng. Hessa Al Malek, Executive Director and Executive Director of the Maritime Sector at the Federal Land Transport Authority in the UAE, said, "It is heart-warming to see an event of this stature making constant efforts to inspire a new generation of maritime professionals who can transform the industry. Breakbulk Middle East has always believed in providing a shared platform for key players in the market and young cadres. Their efforts to empower aspiring maritime professionals are noteworthy as the youth is the driving force for the prosperity of any nation and nurturing them is integral."

Breakbulk Middle East 2021 has partnered with several leading universities, including Higher Colleges of Technology in Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, Jordan academy for Maritime Studies and the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport (AASTS) in Sharjah.

Dr. Ahmed Youssef, Associate Dean of the College of Maritime Transport and Technology at the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, Sharjah Branch said, "At AASTS, we work to enhance the education sector in the Middle East region.

It is wonderful to partner with events like Breakbulk Middle East that have a great reputation for being supporters of encouraging young minds."

The Empowering the Next Generation of Breakbulk Professionals session will discuss the initiatives by both government and private sectors to empower the younger lot of industry professionals.

Al Malek added, "The UAE government plays a pivotal role in bridging the gap in terms of Emirati talent in local and regional markets. This will not only contribute to the growth of the country’s economic status, but it will also reinforce its leading position as one of the key global business hubs, in terms of infrastructure and facilities and as a scientific centre for the industry’s latest research, development and innovation."

For a country to be able to succeed, it is essential to execute consistent and calculated action on all fronts of the industry, including the education sector. The UAE is recognised as a global business hub in the Middle East. As a leader in the region, it lays great emphasis on education. The values of Breakbulk Middle East align with the UAE’s development goals.

Ben Blamire, Event Director, Breakbulk Middle East elaborated, "According to market studies, the UAE has one of the largest cargo and supply chain markets in the region. Therefore, it is important to groom future generations so that they can follow in the steps of their leaders and promote the growth of the industry in the years to come."

Leslie Meredith, Marketing Director, Breakbulk Events & Media said, "We, have time and again, taken a bold step to emphasize the importance of education by partnering with top educational institutes in the region and this will ensure the industry will be in good hands moving forward."

