Breakbulk Middle East 2022’s comprehensive agenda to aid post-covid recovery

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2021) Breakbulk middle East (BBME) 2022 has announced key themes as part of its agenda to help industry professionals draw up a plan for post-covid recovery in the Middle East. To be held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the event is scheduled to take place on 1st & 2nd February 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The 2022 edition will attract more than 1,700 companies representing the full industrial supply chain from over 70 countries.

Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said, "The pandemic has taught us several lessons. It has prompted us to adapt to the rapidly transforming world. To ensure quick action and efficient solutions, industry dialogue is essential. BBME has been an integral platform that has initiated discussions and united industry professionals, encouraging them to take collective action. The 2022 edition will help us devise innovative solutions for the challenges faced by the breakbulk and project cargo industry. It will also encourage collaboration and foster high-value deals, contributing to the growth of the sector in the UAE and the Middle East."

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic has revealed the vulnerabilities of many industries worldwide, including the project cargo and breakbulk sector. Container rates have soared due to the lingering pandemic-related delays and shortages. The Breakbulk Middle East Advisory Board has analysed such challenges and the opportunities and trends to build content for the 2022 edition.

Rafael Vicens, Head of Global Projects & Industry Solutions MEA, DB Schenker Middle East, and part of the BBME Advisory Board said, "Some of the most important topics that needed to be tackled in today’s rapidly changing scenario were - shipping rates and capacity, adoption of digital tools, availability of specialised talent in the industry, seafarer welfare and compliance with the International Maritime Organisation’s green initiatives."

Breakbulk’s Advisory Board has been instrumental in curating the programme to include current topics such as sustainability, energy transition, financing and digital transformation that are critical to ensure market success. Senior executives from ADNOC Logistics & Services, Fluor Corporation, BBC Chartering, Mammoet, DSV, DB Schenker Middle East, Kerry Project Logistics, and Petrofac are part of the board.

Leslie Meredith, Marketing Director of Breakbulk Events and Media, said, "As a key platform for dialogue, every year, we aim to highlight key concerns. The programme for 2022 is packed with topics that will help strengthen the industry, thanks to the guidance and expertise of the Advisory Board that brings in fresh perspectives and solutions for some of the biggest challenges."

BBME 2022 will also include other sessions such as, Making a Post COVID Comeback: Regional Outlook, Project Financing, and Investment; Middle East Project Review; The Middle East’s Role in Advancing the Global Energy Transition; Spotlight: Saudi Arabia, among others.