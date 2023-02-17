Breakbulk Middle East 2023 hosts 100% more attendees than its previous edition

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2023) DUBAI, 17th February, 2023 (WAM) – Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Breakbulk middle East 2023 concluded its second and final day with a commitment to promote female participation in the industry, and an increased focus on attracting young minds.

The 2023 edition of the region’s leading breakbulk and project cargo event witnessed a 94 per cent increase in attendees as compared to last year.

The 6,496 visitors included project owners and industry professionals from across the MENA region dealing with freight forwarding, logistics solutions, EPCs, ports, terminals, and heavy-lift carriers.

Breakbulk Middle East 2023 provided a perfect platform to the project cargo and breakbulk sector in the region to network, learn, and explore new business opportunities.

The event provided industry players access to the latest solutions, technologies, and services in the sector, as well as insights into market trends, and best practices.

The event featured an extensive conference programme, with experts, industry leaders, and stakeholders talking about the promising future of the sector in the region, and opportunities to expand into new markets.

Speaking about the significance of the event, Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said, “It is vital that we promote discussions about sustainability in the MENA region and the world as a whole, and Breakbulk Middle East 2023 successfully provided the perfect platform to have that conversation. The UAE has always been at the forefront of achieving net-zero emissions, and has proven it through several initiatives and decarbonisation strategies. The nation is committed to spreading awareness about the most pressing global concern of our time, climate change, when it hosts COP28 this year. In this regard, we welcome and support Breakbulk Middle East 2023’s eagerness to promote sustainable practices in the maritime industry through valuable discussions, and exhibitors specialising in this field.”

Mohammad Jaber, COO DSV Abu Dhabi, MD Air & Sea said, “Breakbulk Middle East 2023 has been a successful event for DSV Abu Dhabi, and the industry as a whole, providing industry players with a platform to showcase their offerings, strike valuable deals, and enable progress. As providers of logistics services, DSV Abu Dhabi has been an active supporter of Breakbulk Middle East. The event has provided DSV Abu Dhabi a great opportunity to highlight its expertise in project cargo, including the transportation of heavy and oversized goods, drones services, and showcase how sustainability is an essential value for us in DSV; in addition to its ability to provide end-to-end logistics solutions for complex projects, including the marine services sector.

One of the highlights of day two was the Women in Breakbulk Networking Breakfast sponsored by Bureau Veritas.

This session provided a unique opportunity for females in the industry to meet face to face, discuss the opportunities they could capitalise on, and their role in driving the sector’s progress.

Sharing her thoughts on the success of the session, Leslie Meredith, Marketing Director of Breakbulk Events & Media said, "Despite the significant contributions women have made to the progress of the sector, they represent only two per cent of its workforce. This has been a major concern for all of us, and we have tried to address it with the help of our Women in Breakbulk Networking Breakfast. It was great to see so many female industry professionals come together during the session to support each other and discuss the challenges and opportunities in the industry. We believe that segments such as these are crucial to driving gender equality in the industry, and we will continue to play our part in ensuring its success."

The education Day at Breakbulk Middle East 2023 was a grand success, as industry experts and thought leaders gathered to inspire the next generation of professionals to build successful careers in the sector and drive its progress.

The day began with opening remarks from Captain Mohamed Al Ali, Senior Vice President, Offshore Logistics, ADNOC Logistics and Services, who highlighted the importance of educating young minds about the lucrative career opportunities that lie in the industry.

There were several industry leaders present at the event, who shared their insights and experiences with attendees, helping them understand the challenges and rewards of working in the maritime sector. Additionally, the Education Day also incorporated the “Student Success Stories” session, which provided young working professionals a platform to speak regarding their experiences in order to inform students about the opportunities that await them, and the success they could achieve.

Stressing on the event’s success and its record-breaking attendance, Ben Blamire, Event Director, Breakbulk Middle East said, “We are thrilled with the turnout and the engagement we saw from attendees this year. The fact that we exceeded our own expectations in terms of footfall validates that there is a real appetite for knowledge-sharing and networking in the region’s breakbulk and project cargo sector, and BBME is playing a massive role in catering to it. The event once again brought the industry together under one roof to discuss future possibilities, strike valuable deals, and take the sector to greater heights. With a 94 per cent rebook of exhibition space, we will add a third hall for 2024 to accommodate current exhibitors who have requested a larger stand, as well as making room for new companies looking to leverage the Breakbulk Middle East platform for new business opportunities.”

Breakbulk Middle East 2023 was a huge success, bringing together some of the most innovative minds in the industry.

The conference and exhibition announced its return in 2024 too, promising to bring with it another year of valuable discussions, networking, and collaboration.