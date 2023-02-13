UrduPoint.com

Breakbulk Middle East 2023 Opens With Massive Industry Participation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Breakbulk Middle East 2023 opens with massive industry participation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2023) DUBAI, 13th February, 2023 (WAM) – The 2023 edition of Breakbulk middle East (BBME) opened today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, attracting an increased number of visitors and showcasing strong interest from industry professionals. The exhibition and conference aims to reinforce the growth of the breakbulk and project cargo sector and boost the region's economy, with its agenda covering topics such as opportunities in the MENA region, significant projects in the pipeline, latest trends, potential for tapping into new markets, and digitalisation.

In his opening remarks, Hassan Mohammed Juma Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, emphasised the UAE's ability to overcome supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic and geopolitical unrest and praised the country's early adoption of advanced technology. He also highlighted the UAE's competitive global ranking in transport services trade and bunker supply index, as well as its re-election to the Executive Council of the IMO.

During the first day of BBME 2023, attendees participated in informative sessions that discussed business outlook, rates, capacity, sustainability, and the role of mega projects in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and beyond. The CEO and Managing Director of DP World UAE and Jafza, Abdulla Bin Damithan, emphasizsed the importance of the project cargo and breakbulk industry and how DP World's investment in technology and infrastructure has allowed Jebel Ali Port to handle over 40 million metric tonnes of breakbulk cargo in the last 10 years.

The second day of BBME will include a Women in Breakbulk networking breakfast, a session on artificial and business intelligence in ports, and a discussion on wind energy in the UAE. The conference will also host an education Day for students. BBME's goal is to drive sector growth by bringing together industry experts and professionals for constructive dialogue and collaboration.

