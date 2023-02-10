Breakbulk Middle East 2023 unites top decision-makers through Breakbulk Global Shippers Network

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2023) Breakbulk middle East (BBME), the leading breakbulk and project cargo event in the region, is all set to bring the Breakbulk Global Shippers Network (BGSN) to its Middle East and North Africa (MENA) audience on 13th and 14th February, 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the event will attract major decision-makers for projects across the region.

The BGSN provides an opportunity for industry players in oil and gas, energy and renewables, mining and minerals, engineering, procurement and construction, industrial manufacturing, and aerospace to meet with exhibitors and other participants at BBME, as well as participate in the Main Stage conference programme.

Breakbulk Global Shippers Network was initially launched in the European and American versions of the event that was a massive success and with a large turnout. The initiative was introduced in the Middle East edition of the event, recognising the potential of the initiative, and the high volume of the world-renowned shippers in the region.

More than 240 shipper network companies, including Baker Hughes, Bechtel Energy, BP, China Petroleum Engineering and Construction Corporation, General Electric, Halliburton, Hyundai Engineering & Construction, Larsen & Toubro, Linde, Maire Tecnimont, Parsons, QatarEnergy, Saipem, samsung Engineering, Saudi Aramco, Shell, Técnicas Reunidas, Total, and Vestas, are expected to take part in BBME 2023.

Ben Blamire, Events Manager at Breakbulk Middle East, said, "Our in-depth understanding of the breakbulk sector and its ever-evolving dynamics has truly facilitated our success. Our purpose behind hosting a networking area dedicated to shippers is to promote face-to-face communication between decision-makers across the industry. Shippers can connect with their existing and potential clients, exchange ideas, and devise solutions that can address the industry’s challenges, while forging new working relationships."

