Breakbulk Middle East Digital Special gains support of key industry players

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2021) In carrying out its vision to support the breakbulk and project cargo industry, Breakbulk middle East (BBME), the GCC’s leading breakbulk and project cargo event, held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, is scheduled to take place digitally this year.

Titled Breakbulk Middle East Digital Special, this year’s event is scheduled to take place February 9-10, 2021.

"Breakbulk Middle East Digital Special" will feature significant topics that will be discussed by industry experts who will provide insights on the roadblocks faced by the industry, as well as business planning in 2021 and beyond.

This year’s edition has been endorsed by key players, including regional ports, such as DP World, UAE Region and Abu Dhabi Ports; organisations, including Bahri Logistics, Agility and COSCO Shipping.

The event also has 250 partners onboard who will add immense value to the gathering.

"The breakbulk and the project cargo sector, that represents a complex market encompassing commodities as varied as steel and forest products to heavy-lift shipments for wind turbines and equipment for construction work, plays an essential role in the Middle East," noted Sheikh Nasser Majid Al Qassimi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Infrastructure and Transport Sector at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

"The UAE is a front-runner in this sector, occupying a predominant position as a trans-shipping centre. Several factors, such as the quality of the port infrastructure and the country’s strategic location that enables it to serve as a link between the East and West, have led the UAE to achieve a leading status. According to the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, the total output for the logistics services sector reached AED219 billion."

With support from leading Names, such as DP World, UAE Region, Breakbulk Middle East Digital Special aims to accelerate the UAE’s strategic vision to build a diversified and sustainable economy.

In this regard, DP World, UAE Region has successfully achieved tremendous progress by undertaking significant projects and utilising its competencies to enhance the maritime and logistics economy in the country and the region.