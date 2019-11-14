Breakbulk Middle East effectively aligns with Expo 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2019) Breakbulk middle East, BBME, the GCC’s leading breakbulk and project cargo sector event, will strategically return to Dubai on 25th and 26th February, 2020, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, thus aligning with the timing of the highly anticipated Expo2020.

The fifth annual edition will once again be held under the patronage of Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and the Chairman of Federal Transport Authority for Land and Maritime.

Al Nuaimi stated, "With over 190 participating countries expected at Expo 2020, and millions of visitors from across the globe, the timing of BBME 2020 could not be more fitting. The exhibition is coordinating its topics accordingly, and this is sure to reflect the UAE’s vision to maintain its position as a world business leader. The entire Middle East region stands to benefit from what will surely be another successful event."

Ahmed Al Khouri, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Land and Maritime Transport, added, "From shipping to airports and telecommunications, the UAE is home to world-class facilities that have supported economic growth and enabled the development of businesses. BBME has proven crucial in advancing our industry and economy even further.

With Expo 2020 approaching, all industries are picking up their pace to effectively continue leading and realising this nationwide vision."

Ben Blamire, the Show’s Event Director, commented on the added significance of next year’s fast-approaching events saying, "The hype surrounding Expo2020 has been steadily built up over the years. The event is certain to deliver, if not exceed expectations altogether. For 173 days, the world will witness Dubai like never before and this inspires and fuels our ambitions."

He added, "There are so many reasons why the 2020 edition is set to be the strongest edition of the BBME. With open conversations about technology, innovation and development, nothing is stopping the project cargo and supply chain sectors from taking tangible action in bolstering the industry’s infrastructure. With prominent support from key government figures and the convenient timing of Expo 2020 aligning with our event, we are projecting a spectacular exhibition with robust results."

Leslie Meredith, Marketing Director, Breakbulk Events & Media, emphasised, "Expo 2020 will provide invaluable lessons for complex infrastructure development not only across the region but in Africa and Asia as well. BBME will continue to grow and widen its influence."