Breakbulk Middle East introduces pioneering initiatives for 2021 edition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2020) Breakbulk middle East, BBME, 2021, is all set to roll out new initiatives dedicated to the project cargo, breakbulk and heavy lift industries in the Middle East.

Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, BBME, since its inception has continually worked towards enhancing its presence and attracting visitors and exhibitors from Middle East and Africa.

In addition to the education Day and Women in Breakbulk initiatives launched last year, two additional initiatives that will be introduced in the 2021 edition. The new initiatives titled BBME Future Caliber and BBME Post-COVID-19 RoadMap are pertinent to the present day as they tackle the concerns of the dynamic market.

The two-day conference and exhibition is scheduled to make a comeback to the UAE on February 9 and 10, 2021. DP World, UAE Region, the leading trade enabler, will serve as the event’s Host Port for the 6th annual edition of the event. The strategic location will be ideal for key players and decision makers, while acting as an incubator to promote new discussions and ideas.

Speaking about the event’s continual success Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, emphasised, "The Maritime transport industry is one of the key pillars the UAE’s economic development. It provides the youth with great career opportunities. Our robust world class maritime infrastructure helps the UAE maintain its leading status, regionally and internationally. Over the past three years, the UAE has ranked first in the Arab world and fourth globally in the quality of its port infrastructure. We also maintained our leading position among Arab countries in the field of maritime connectivity with international ports.'' ''The UAE’s ports have passed the International Maritime Organisation's audit with an excellent rating. The country has become a regional center for the transfer and exchange of experiences, knowledge and maritime training. There are more than 20,000 maritime institutions and companies in the country, forming the largest maritime cluster in the region. Considering these indicators, the UAE is the ideal host for a major maritime event like Breakbulk Middle East, which since its inception achieved significant development every year. In its 2020 edition, the event witnessed the participation of prominent Names and destinations from over 72 countries."

Al Mazrouei added, "Ports in the UAE ports handle more than 12 million containers annually, supplying goods and shipments to many GCC countries. Our ports receive more than 21,000 ships annually. This confirms our urgent need to qualify local talent in this vital sector, in order to advance the development of the maritime industry and enhance prosperity and sustainability in the UAE. We are looking forward to BBME 2021 as it will act as an integrated platform for talented youth to be part of the industry and gaining knowledge. We are pleased that the event’s initiatives are in line with the vision of the UAE, to be a tributary of the next fifty years development plan set by the state’s leadership."

Al Mazrouei also pointed out that despite the Coronavirus crisis and its impact on all industries, the UAE has shown flexibility and willingness to respond to emergencies, through planning and successful work.

The wise leadership's efforts and decisions have enabled the business sector to recover and resume normal activities,while enforcing various precautionary measures. The safety protocols in place has ensured business continuity. The break bulk cargo shipping industry is considered one of the most promising sectors in the country, giving hope that the economy as a whole will benefit from its growth. This what Breakbulk Middle East is helping to achieve, through its innovative initiatives for this sector. The event proved to be a platform that encourages dialogue between the key players in the industry, prompting everyone to cooperate in order to tackle the challenges."

The UAE has over the years strengthened its position in the global maritime industry. It has become an important nodal point within the global logistics space. Its strategic location is ideal for international supply chains and global commodity flow. In 2019, the sector, valued at AED200 billion, made up 5 percent of the domestic economy. According to a logistics industry report by Mordor Intelligence this year, the UAE's maritime sector was the least affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to freight and logistics sectors in other countries.

Ben Blamire, Event Director of Breakbulk Middle East, said, "The COVID crisis has changed the business narrative world over. The events sector too has been impacted to a great extent, leading to numerous events getting rescheduled or postponed. However, we consider every road block as a challenge and are looking forward to overcoming it with ease. Through our new improvised initiatives, this year, we are hoping to maintain our stronghold in the MENA region."

Blamire continued, "Every year we ensure that we introduce innovative initiatives. BBME Future Caliber will be one of our brand new introductions in 2021. Through this project, we are looking at creating a hub that will foster connections between the younger audience comprising students, executives and entrepreneurs and key players who will participate in the event. This will create new opportunities to further strengthen the maritime and logistics sector within the MENA region and inspire a new generation of businessmen and women."

The global pandemic has impacted every sector. It has taken the world by surprise and paused the global economy overnight. Businesses have been forced to amend plans to be able adapt to the post-COVID world. Digital transformation is the need of the hour and to stay at the top of their game organizations are amping up their tech infrastructure.

Leslie Meredith, Marketing Director of Breakbulk Events & Media, stated, "The post-COVID-19 business world requires improved strategies as we are gradually moving into times that will be different from the pre-COVID days. To make preparations for this new world that might be the new normal, we will be launching the BBME Post-COVID-19 RoadMap. Technology is helping humans bridge the gap during this difficult time. However, we are still lagging behind technologically due to rapid tech advancements. Through our initiative, we will invite participants to share the best practices for a sustainable business post the pandemic."