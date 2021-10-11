Breakbulk Middle East set to return to Dubai as in-person event in 2022

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2021) Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Breakbulk middle East (BBME), the region’s only dedicated event for the project cargo and breakbulk industry, will return to Dubai as an in-person event next year.

Scheduled to take place at the World Trade Centre on 1st and 2nd February, 2022, the event has witnessed significant growth over the years.

More than 1,700 companies from over 70 countries, including industry leaders, government officials and specialists from the private sector, are expected to participate and engage in discussions related to post-COVID recovery and challenges and opportunities in the industry, including supply chain disruptions, economic development and innovation.

The event’s 2020 in-person edition witnessed the attendance of Arab transport ministers and government officials from Syria, Sudan, Egypt, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. In 2021, Breakbulk Middle East held a virtual event under the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure patronage. It provided critical continuity between the two physical events, building a solid foundation as Breakbulk Middle East prepares to return to Dubai in 2022.

The exhibition floor will include major industry players such as DP World, UAE as the Host Port, Abu Dhabi Ports, CMA CGM, Hapag-Lloyd, Maersk, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, Al Faris, Mammoet, Volga-Dnepr and MICCO, along with others to represent the project cargo supply chain throughout the Middle East and its connections around the world.

Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said, "Over the past year, we have faced unprecedented health and economic challenges that have disrupted nearly every business, including the breakbulk industry and global supply chain. We are now moving into a post-COVID world where disruptive innovation and productive cooperation will define the industry for decades to come. According to a Mordor Intelligence report, despite the disruption, the freight and logistics market in UAE is expected to reach US$30.33 billion, growing at a CAGR of 10.21 percent until 2026. The consistent growth and expected outcomes are only due to the support we have received from industry stakeholders including the UAE’s ports.'' ''Furthermore, as part of our endeavour to establish the UAE as one of the leading centres for trade in the world, we recently organised an assembly of leaders from the government and private sector within the industry to prepare the UAE’s candidacy for its Category-B membership at the International Maritime Organization (IMO). We are confident that 2022 will support us in our efforts to help the country retain its leading status despite market challenges."

Sheikh Nasser Majid Al Qassimi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Infrastructure and Transport Sector at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, emphasized, "The breakbulk and project cargo sector that represents a complex market, encompassing commodities as varied as steel and forest products, to heavy-lift shipments for wind turbines and equipment for construction work, plays an essential role in the Middle East.

Several factors such as the quality of the port infrastructure and the country’s strategic location that enables it to serve as a link between the East and West, have led the UAE to achieve a leading status. According to the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, the total output for the logistics services sector reached AED219 billion, and the sector is expected to see an increase despite the unprecedented challenges of the global pandemic."

Owing to UAE’s vision and quick action to mitigate the impact of the pandemic, Breakbulk Middle East will prove to be a critical event that will help the UAE prepare for the next 50 years. The 2022 edition capitalises on the region’s innovation and technological advancement, infrastructure and government policies and incentives to help attendees generate leads for new business across the project supply chain.

With Abu Dhabi Ports owning, managing and operating 10 ports in the UAE, they are aware that a robust and advanced infrastructure is vital for success in today’s market.

As well as first-class infrastructure and superb service levels, Abu Dhabi Ports believes in customer choice as they do provide complete end-to-end supply-chain support solutions to their increasing list of global customers and help them realise competitive advantage and growth especially during challenging times.

Ben Blamire, Event Director of Breakbulk Middle East highlighted, "The events business was one of the most impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The industry faced immense challenges that were addressed by technology, thus allowing us to take our event virtual. However, as we move to a post-pandemic phase, we are excited to go back to hosting the Breakbulk Middle East physically."

"Post-COVID, Breakbulk Middle East will be one of the first events to unite leaders and experts that will facilitate collaborations and partnerships in the sector and lead to rapid growth and transformation. Its placement during Expo 2020 will ensure greater participation from experts and decision-makers from the GCC and beyond, resulting in numerous new project opportunities."

Leslie Meredith, Marketing Director of Breakbulk Events and Media, concluded, "Dubai has always been the ideal venue for Breakbulk Middle East, and because of the nation’s resiliency, it is one of only a few countries in the world to lift its travel restrictions."