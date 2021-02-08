Breakbulk Middle East to kick off virtually tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2021) Breakbulk middle East (BBME) will host their Digital Special tomorrow in the midst of high-level officials and professionals from the breakbulk and project cargo industry. The live-in person event is scheduled to be held on 1st-2nd February, 2022.

The event will feature discussions on topics of importance like the significant role of women in the industry and the need to educate the younger generation about the industry and the opportunities available.

Speaking about the strategic topics that BBME highlights, Princess Sarah Al Saud, Director of Maritime Business Development at the International Forum for Maritime Transport, Arab academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, said, "Talking about women in the industry was very important as they have been a major part in the success of the industry.

The team at BBME, has year after year, focused on this subject and ensured that women don’t shy away from exploring career opportunities in the industry. In a way, it is a reason why we see so many women leading key organisations today."

The Digital Special will provide professionals with an accessible platform to discuss industry challenges despite the global crisis. Featuring on-demand content, it will tackle a multitude of topics, ranging from business outlook, lessons from the pandemic, digitalisation and more.

Breakbulk Middle East Digital Special will be free for all. Breakbulk also recently launched the "Breakbulk365" programme that includes engaging webinars and the "BreakbulkONE Show" to ensure the project cargo industry stays connected and updated on insights and regional information at all times.