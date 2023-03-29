Breakbulk Middle East unveils dates for 2024 edition in Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2023) Following the success of Breakbulk middle East (BBME) 2023, held under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), organisers have announced dates for the 2024 edition.

Scheduled to be held on 12th-13th February next year at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the event will yet again reunite the sector to reinforce its growth and power economies in the Middle East.

The 2023 edition of the event concluded successfully last month with 6,496 attendees, a 93 percent increase in the number of visitors in comparison to 2022. With an 84 percent increase in the number of organisations, BBME attracted professionals from the full industrial project supply chain including freight forwarding, maritime transport, ports & terminals, equipment and air and road transport.

The conference touched upon every development within the sector, charting its progress over the last year.

It featured insightful sessions, including discussions on business outlook, rates, capacity, and sustainability and the role of mega projects in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and beyond to key initiatives such as Women in Breakbulk Networking Breakfast and education Day.

Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, The UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said, “At MoEI, in line with our vision to aid the UAE’s and the region’s diversified and sustainable economy, we are committed to ensuring the development of the project cargo sector that has witnessed several changes in the last couple of years due to advancements in industries such as oil and gas, construction and renewables, among others.

More importantly, digitalisation and the deployment of new technologies have enhanced the value chain of companies in the UAE and beyond. Thus, to enhance competitiveness in the sector, we are always looking at providing the best ports and shipping infrastructure for the smooth functioning of the sector. The end goal is to support industry stakeholders in transforming the UAE into a nerve centre for global logistics. Our steadfast support to BBME over the years is one such endeavour to power the sector’s success in the UAE and the Middle East. As a vital contributor to economies in the region, the event has played a strategic role, bringing together governments and industry experts for knowledge exchange and high-value collaborations. We are confident that the 2024 edition will continue helping us realise our aspirations for the sector and the country.”

Ben Blamire, Event Director, Breakbulk Middle East, added, “Year after year, industry professionals look forward to attending BBME as it is a niche event that focuses on the project cargo and breakbulk sector. The response we received this year was outstanding. We saw participation from 98 countries, the top few being the United Arab Emirates, India, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Singapore, and the United States among others. What was interesting is that 32 percent of the attendees held key roles with the final purchasing authority. These are quite literally the movers and shakers in the industry. With more than 90 percent of exhibitors rebooking for 2024, and in many cases, taking more space than in 2023, we have added a third hall to meet the market demand for 2024."