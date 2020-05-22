UrduPoint.com
BREAKING: Eid Al-Fitr Sunday In UAE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 10:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2020) Sunday, the 24th of May, will be the first day of Shawwal 1441 H, marking the beginning of Eid al-Fitr, announced the Moon-sighting Committee in a statement issued after its meeting tonight at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice, and Chairman of the Committee, said the committee, after exhausting the sharia methods of sighting the crescent and making the necessary contacts with neighbouring countries, could not detect the Shawal month crescent moon on Friday evening, and therefore declares that tomorrow, Saturday, the 23rd of May, is the last day of Ramadan 1441, and that Sunday, the 24th of May, is the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

The minister and members of the committee extended warm congratulations on the glorious occasion to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates and Crown Princes. They wished the President good health and wellbeing.

They also congratulated the UAE people and Muslims across the world on the auspicious occasion.

