Breaking: FANR Issues Operating License For Unit 2 Of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 12:45 PM

Breaking: FANR issues operating license for Unit 2 of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Mar, 2021) The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) has today issued the Operating License for Unit 2 of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant to the Nawah Energy Company (Nawah), the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation’s (ENEC) subsidiary responsible for operation of the nuclear power plant located in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi.

