BREAKING: In His Capacity As Ruler Of Abu Dhabi, UAE President Issues An Emiri Decree Appointing Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed As Crown Prince Of Abu Dhabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2023 | 11:30 PM

BREAKING: In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues an Emiri decree appointing Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI, 29th March, 2023 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has issued an Emiri decree appointing Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

