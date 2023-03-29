- Home
BREAKING: In His Capacity As Ruler Of Abu Dhabi, The UAE President Issues Two Emiri Decrees Appointing Hazza Bin Zayed And Tahnoun Bin Zayed As Deputy Ruler Of Abu Dhabi
Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 11:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2023) In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has issued two Emiri decrees appointing Hazza bin Zayed as Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and Tahnoun bin Zayed as Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi.