BREAKING NEWS: Emirati Official Says Oil Tanker MT RIAH ‘not Owned By The UAE’

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 08:30 PM

BREAKING NEWS: Emirati official says oil tanker MT RIAH ‘not owned by the UAE’

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2019) ABU DHABI, 16th July 2019 (WAM) - A UAE official said today that the oil tanker MT RIAH is not owned by the UAE.

He explained in a statement, "The tanker in question is neither owned nor operated by the UAE.

"It does not carry Emirati personnel, and did not emit a distress call.

"We are monitoring the situation with our international partners," he concluded.

It is claimed that the Panama-flagged tanker disappeared while passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

