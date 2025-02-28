Open Menu

BREAKING: Saturday First Day Of Ramadan In UAE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 08:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI, 28th February, 2025 (WAM) – The Presidential Court announced that tomorrow, Saturday the 1st of March 2025, will be the first day of the holy month of Ramadan and that today, Friday, is the last day of Sha'ban.

