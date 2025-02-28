BREAKING: Saturday First Day Of Ramadan In UAE
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 08:30 PM
Recent Stories
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE
Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, championing collaboration for ..
Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s ..
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Energy, reviews sector's ..
MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Workshop in Dubai
Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation channels
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Business Council
EAD delegation meets with Governor of Tokyo on mission to Japan
Sharjah Public Libraries' centennial celebrations begin
ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition programme
24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola in Pakistan
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat Al Dar Club in Al Ain
More Stories From Middle East
-
BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE6 minutes ago
-
Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, championing collaboration for innovation6 minutes ago
-
Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s orphaned children21 minutes ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Energy, reviews sector's projects, plans in A ..21 minutes ago
-
MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Workshop in Dubai51 minutes ago
-
Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation channels1 hour ago
-
Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Business Council1 hour ago
-
EAD delegation meets with Governor of Tokyo on mission to Japan1 hour ago
-
Sharjah Public Libraries' centennial celebrations begin1 hour ago
-
ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition programme2 hours ago
-
Conference on Arab Business and Investment with Countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan issues 'Abu ..2 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat Al Dar Club in Al Ain3 hours ago