Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2025 | 09:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) The Presidential Court announced that tomorrow, Saturday, the 1st of March 2025, will be the first day of the Holy Month of Ramadan in the UAE.

In a statement, The Presidential Court announced that based on the decision of the Moon Sighting Committee for the month of Ramadan, issued by the UAE Council for Fatwa for the year 1446 AH, which convened in Abu Dhabi Friday evening (29th of Sha’ban 1446 AH), corresponding to 28th February 2025, it confirms sighting of the crescent moon of the month of Ramadan. Accordingly, Saturday, 1st March 2025, will be the first day of the holy month in the country.

‘’On this blessed occasion, we extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, as well as to Their Highnesses, the Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Their Highnesses the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, the people of the UAE, and the entire world.

''

‘’We pray to Allah Almighty to bless our beloved nation with prosperity, blessings, goodness, and joy. All praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds," read the statement.

BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

