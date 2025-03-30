BREAKING: Sunday First Day Of Eid Al-Fitr In UAE: Presidential Court
Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2025 | 12:15 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 29th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Presidential Court has declared that tomorrow, Sunday, will mark the first day of Eid Al-Fitr in the United Arab Emirates, following the confirmed sighting of the Shawwal crescent this evening.
‘’On this occasion, we extend our warmest congratulations and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; the people of the UAE, and to the entire world.
We pray to Almighty Allah to return this joyous occasion upon us and our beloved nation with continued blessings, prosperity, and happiness," The Presidential Court said in a statement.
