Open Menu

BREAKING: Sunday First Day Of Eid Al-Fitr In UAE: Presidential Court

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2025 | 12:15 AM

BREAKING: Sunday first day of Eid Al-Fitr in UAE: Presidential Court

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 29th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Presidential Court has declared that tomorrow, Sunday, will mark the first day of Eid Al-Fitr in the United Arab Emirates, following the confirmed sighting of the Shawwal crescent this evening.

‘’On this occasion, we extend our warmest congratulations and best wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; the people of the UAE, and to the entire world.

We pray to Almighty Allah to return this joyous occasion upon us and our beloved nation with continued blessings, prosperity, and happiness," The Presidential Court said in a statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid United Arab Emirates March Sunday Best Court

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rule ..

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr

2 seconds ago
 Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Ara ..

Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders

20 seconds ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Isl ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al-Fitr

26 seconds ago
 Fujairah Ruler to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Shei ..

Fujairah Ruler to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujai ..

32 seconds ago
 Over 4.1 million gather at Grand Mosque on 29th ni ..

Over 4.1 million gather at Grand Mosque on 29th night of Ramadan

47 seconds ago
 BREAKING: Sunday first day of Eid Al-Fitr in UAE: ..

BREAKING: Sunday first day of Eid Al-Fitr in UAE: Presidential Court

56 seconds ago
Sultan bin Ahmed awarded Golden Medal from Europea ..

Sultan bin Ahmed awarded Golden Medal from European Royal Academy in Spain

1 minute ago
 Muslim Council of Elders expresses condolences, so ..

Muslim Council of Elders expresses condolences, solidarity with Thailand, Myanma ..

1 minute ago
 Executive Council issues resolution appointing May ..

Executive Council issues resolution appointing Maysarah Mahmoud Eid as Director- ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al ..

Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons

7 hours ago
 Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayer ..

Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers

7 hours ago
 UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sigh ..

UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting

7 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East