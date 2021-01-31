UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Breaking: UAE Administers 220,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Jabs Sunday, An All-time High Since Launch Of Vaccination Programme: Ministry Of Health

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 09:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2021) A total of 220,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered Sunday, an all-time high for jabs given in a single 24-hour period since the launch of the National Vaccination Programme, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said today.

Commenting on the development, Dr.

Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, commended the tremendous efforts made by all the parties behind the National Vaccination Programme, including the first-time heroes and participants, hailing as well the increased public awareness on the part of the UAE people and residents alike, and their positive response to the MoHAP's plan to ensure the vaccine availability and the acquired community immunity in a way that contains and mitigates coronavirus.

More Stories From Middle East

