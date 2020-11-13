UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BREAKING: UAE Allows Omanis To Enter Through Land Ports From 16th November

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 08:15 PM

BREAKING: UAE allows Omanis to enter through land ports from 16th November

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2020) Based on the unstinted support and directives from the wise leadership, the UAE has developed a systematic response plan to confront the effects of the spread of COVID-19, pandemic to ensure business continuity, achieve recovery and restore growth within a record period, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, Federal Authority For Identity And Citizenship, ICA, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, announced the beginning of movement through land ports at the state level from Monday, 16th November 2020.

In a joint statement, the three authorities said that citizens of the Sultanate of Oman are exempt from the requirement of prior approval to enter the country through land ports.

Omani citizens are required to present a negative PCR test result, provided the pre-examination is from accredited laboratories in their country, and that the validity period of the test does not exceed 48 hours from the date of the test.

They are also required to conduct a COVID-19 test at the ports upon arrival and follow all preventive and precautionary measures according to the approved protocols, in addition to installing the Al Hosn application. A PCR test is obligatory on the fourth day if they have stayed for four consecutive days in the UAE.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship also noted that the quarantine procedures for visitors coming into the country are in accordance with the local procedures followed in the various emirates.

In case a person is tested at the port and the result is positive, procedures for denied entry will be applied, according to international rules and regulations.

Related Topics

Business UAE Oman Ica November Citizenship 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Western Sanctions on Syria Inhumane, Immoral - Syr ..

4 minutes ago

Berlin Calls Russia's Retaliatory Sanctions Unjust ..

4 minutes ago

Syria Deputy Foreign Minister Calls on Internation ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Hopes International Organizations, CIS to Su ..

6 minutes ago

Senegal football chief announces bid for CAF presi ..

6 minutes ago

Karabakh Facing Difficult Humanitarian Situation - ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.