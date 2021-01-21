UrduPoint.com
Breaking: UAE Approves Russia's Sputnik Vaccine For Emergency Use

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 03:30 PM

Breaking: UAE approves Russia's Sputnik vaccine for emergency use

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) today announced it has approved the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, for emergency use, making it the third such vaccine to be approved for use in the UAE.

The decision comes as part of the UAE's comprehensive and integrated efforts to ensure increased prevention levels against the virus and to safeguard the health of the country's citizens and residents.

The UAE has hosted the third phase of clinical trials of the vaccine, which was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation.

Study results have demonstrated the effectiveness of the vaccine in triggering a strong antibody response against the virus, its safety for use, and its compliance with international safety and effectiveness standards.

More Stories From Middle East

