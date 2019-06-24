UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Breaking: UAE Condemns Houthi Terrorist Attack On Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 02:15 AM

Breaking: UAE condemns Houthi terrorist attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) The UAE has strongly condemned the Houthi terrorist attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport, which resulted in the martyrdom of a Syrian resident and injury of seven civilians on Sunday.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) condemned the terrorist attack which, it said, flies in the face of all international laws and conventions.

"The UAE strongly condemns this terrorist act and labels it as a new evidence of the Iranian-backed Houthi militias' hostile and terrorist tendencies to undermine security and stability in the region.

"

"The UAE re-iterates its solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threat to its security and stability and supports all measures taken by the Saudi government to maintain the security of its citizens and residents," the statement continued.

"The security of the UAE and of the Kingdom is indivisible," it noted, adding, "any threat or danger to Saudi Arabia's security is considered a threat to UAE's security and stability."

The Ministry expressed condolences to the family of the Syrian victim and wished a quick recovery to the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Syria UAE Saudi Abha Saudi Arabia Sunday Family All Government Airport

Recent Stories

Syrian killed, seven civilians wounded in Houthi t ..

46 minutes ago

UAE bags 14 medals at Kazakhstan Jiu-Jitsu Grand P ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, US express concern over Ira ..

3 hours ago

UAE, S. Korea advancing cooperation

4 hours ago

Expats&#039; remittances stand at AED38.41 bn in Q ..

5 hours ago

UAE ambassador to Bahrain conveys Mohamed bin Zaye ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.