UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Breaking: UAE Condemns Storming Bahraini Embassy In Baghdad

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 02:30 AM

Breaking: UAE condemns storming Bahraini Embassy in Baghdad

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2019) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the storming of the Bahraini embassy compound in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) has labelled the storming as a blatant violation of diplomatic norms and conventions, and called on the Iraqi government to live up to its responsibility toward international obligations and conventions which guarantee diplomatic security and immunity.

The Ministry underlined the necessity of protecting the premises of diplomatic missions and ensuring their safety under international law and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

"The UAE re-affirms its categorical support for the Kingdom of Bahrain vis-a-vis all menacing threats to its security and the safety of its diplomatic missions," added the statement.

While denouncing all attempts to spark protests by some parties against Bahrain, the Ministry expressed concern over the security of diplomatic missions in the sisterly country of Iraq.

Related Topics

Immunity Iraq UAE Vienna Baghdad Bahrain United Arab Emirates All Government

Recent Stories

Weather forecast during next five days

46 minutes ago

Etisalat brings UAE’s first smartphone self-serv ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Health plans to develop &#039;Certificate of ..

2 hours ago

Decision on Extending OPEC+ Oil Production Deals t ..

2 hours ago

World Situation Has Become 'More Dramatic, Explosi ..

2 hours ago

Putin Says Avoids Making Assessments of Trump's De ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.