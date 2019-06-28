Breaking: UAE condemns storming Bahraini Embassy in Baghdad

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2019) The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the storming of the Bahraini embassy compound in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) has labelled the storming as a blatant violation of diplomatic norms and conventions, and called on the Iraqi government to live up to its responsibility toward international obligations and conventions which guarantee diplomatic security and immunity.

The Ministry underlined the necessity of protecting the premises of diplomatic missions and ensuring their safety under international law and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

"The UAE re-affirms its categorical support for the Kingdom of Bahrain vis-a-vis all menacing threats to its security and the safety of its diplomatic missions," added the statement.

While denouncing all attempts to spark protests by some parties against Bahrain, the Ministry expressed concern over the security of diplomatic missions in the sisterly country of Iraq.