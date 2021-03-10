UrduPoint.com
BREAKING: UAE congratulates Libyan government, people for the HoR's decision to grant confidence to the Government of National Unity

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2021) The UAE congratulates the brotherly state of Libya, its government and people, for the decision taken by the House of Representatives (HoR) to grant confidence to the Government of National Unity, headed by the Prime Minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

The UAE also congratulates the President of the Presidency Council, Dr.

Muhammad Yunus Al-Manfi, his two deputies, the Prime Minister and all other ministers, and wishes them success in performing their duties and responsibilities to achieve the aspirations of the brotherly Libyan people.

The UAE conveys its congratulations and appreciation to the UN Secretary-General Special Envoy for Libyan and the members of the United Nations Support Mission for Libya (UNSMIL), who contributed to this historic achievement, and affirms its full support for the remaining tracks under the supervision of the United Nations Mission to complete the roadmap.

