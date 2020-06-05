UrduPoint.com
BREAKING: UAE Contributes 500,000 COVID-19 Testing Kits Worth US$10 Million To World Health Organisation

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 01:15 AM

BREAKING: UAE contributes 500,000 COVID-19 testing kits worth US$10 million to World Health Organisation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2020) The United Arab Emirates announced today that it had donated US$10 million worth of PCR COVID-19 testing kits sufficient for 500,000 people to the World Health Organization. The donation of the testing kits supports global efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in light of the scarcity of testing supplies in several countries.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 714 tonnes of medical aid to 63 countries in need.

