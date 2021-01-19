BREAKING: UAE crosses 2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2021) The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced today that the UAE has crossed the two million vaccine doses that have been administered to date, bringing the total to 2,065,367 doses and the vaccine distribution rate to 20.88 per 100 persons.

This is in line with the ministry's plan to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

This achievement and success in achieving that global record rate of distributing the vaccine per 100 people reflect the success of the National Vaccination Campaign and the great response the campaign is witnessing from all members of society.

Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, said, "Reaching this record number of COVID-19 vaccine doses within a short period mirrors the exceptional efforts of our wise leadership in dealing with the coronavirus crisis, as well as the concerted efforts of the government, all of the country's institutions, and our first-line of defence heroes to provide the vaccine to all citizens and residents in various regions of the country."

He called on all community members who are eligible to receive the vaccine to turn up at the vaccine centres based in the various emirates of the country to support the campaign objectives of vaccinating more than 50 percent of the country's population during the first quarter of this year.