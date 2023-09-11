Breaking / UAE President directs urgent relief aid, search and rescue teams to Libya

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has directed to send urgent relief aid and search and rescue teams to Libya to support its efforts in mitigating the repercussions of the floods caused by Storm Daniel, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries, and caused severe damage.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the State of Libya, its people and the families of the victims of this tragedy, wishing a speedy recovery for all the injured.