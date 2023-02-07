- Home
BREAKING: UAE President Orders Provision Of US$100 Million To Relieve Quake-affected Peoples In Syria And Türkiye
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2023 | 07:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 7th February, 2023 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan ordered the provision of US$100 million for the relief of those affected by the earthquakes in the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic and the friendly Republic of Turkiye.
The President's initiative includes providing US$50 million to the brotherly Syrian people affected by earthquakes, in addition to US$50 million to the friendly Turkish people.
The initiative embodies the humanitarian efforts undertaken by the UAE on the international scene and its approach to extend a helping hand and assistance to brotherly and friendly societies in various circumstances.