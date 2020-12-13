Breastfeeding Association takes part in Forum for People of Determination

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2020) The Friends of Breastfeeding Association of the Health Promotion Department at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah participated in the Regional Forum for People of Determination, themed ‘Our Happiness Among You’, which was organised on Tuesday by the Read and Enjoy Library to mark International Day of People of Determination.

Held under the patronage of Sheikha Shamsa bint Hasher Al Maktoum, Honorary President of the library, board member of the UAE Volleyball Association and President of the National Teams Committee, the event was attended by Widad bu Sheneen, Founder and Chairwoman of the Read and Enjoy Library, Khawla Al Noman, Head of the Breastfeeding Friends Association, and many people of determination and community members.

The forum seeks to highlight the care and support services that local and regional public and private institutions provide to people of determination, as well as to share information and experiences about the best international practices followed in integrating and empowering people of determination in their social and work environments.

In her remarks, Khawla Al Noman hailed the Library’s efforts in organising this regional forum, which focused on the rights of people of determination to achieve their well-being in all social and health fields.

She also highlighted the unlimited support the wise leadership attaches to people of determination, by granting them all rights and privileges that make them productive individuals who play an active role in building and developing their country.

Al-Noman also reviewed the Association’s initiatives to support people of determination, followed by a lecture on delays in speaking and speech disorders among children, a lecture by a breastfeeding guide who spoke about her experiences with the children of people of determination, and the donation of a wheelchair to Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services.

This is in addition to the Association’s role in helping mothers with disabilities or mothers of children with special needs to learn how to care for their children, enhancing their health awareness, providing them with rent-free breastfeeding devices, and advising them on how to successfully wean their children from breastfeeding.