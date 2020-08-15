Breastfeeding Friends Association concludes World Breastfeeding Week activities

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2020) The Friends of Breastfeeding Association of the Health Promotion Department at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, concluded the activities of the World Breastfeeding Week held between 1st and 14th August, and included virtual lectures delivered by local and international health specialists and consultants, as well as awareness initiatives about the benefits of breastfeeding for the mother and the child.

The association said that it has also published 16 posts and 14 videos on its social media pages about the importance of breastfeeding. In addition, it provided health consultations and discounts on the sale and rental of breastfeeding devices amounting to 25 services and organising an online awareness competition attended by 88 people.

Khawla Al Noman, Head of the Breastfeeding Friends Association, said that the association is keen to mark this annual occasion and to invest it as an awareness platform carrying campaigns and programmes aimed at raising health awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding and its role in maintaining the health of mothers and children and protecting them from diseases.

Al Noman pointed out that the Breastfeeding Association was keen to hold its activities under this year’s global theme "Support breastfeeding for a healthier planet: one for all, all for one."

She explained that the association released a video on the adverse effects of replacing breastfeeding with formula milk and the problems caused by the production of this milk on the environment. Breastfeeding is one of the best practices to avoid infant mortalities and improve their health, she added.

"This year’s activities were inclusive and diverse, especially at the awareness level, thanks to our collaboration with experienced nutritionists and psychiatrists, as well as female health guides and breastfeeding consultants from our volunteers," she stated.

"I would like to thank and appreciate the efforts of everyone who took part in organising these activities, especially the lectures, to provide reliable information and tips that would help mothers continue to breastfeed their children," Al Noman said in conclusion.