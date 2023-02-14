Breastfeeding Friends of Health Promotion Department in Sharjah holds annual brainstorming session

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2023) SHARJAH, 14th February, 2023 (WAM) – The Breastfeeding Friends of the Health Promotion Department in Sharjah held their annual brainstorming session to develop work mechanisms for 2023. Attendees included Khawla Al Noman, Head of the Breastfeeding Friends, and Iman Rashid, Director of the Health Promotion Department, among others. The session aimed to enhance the dissemination of health concepts, raise awareness of breastfeeding, and create a culture of breastfeeding.

Khawla Al Noman indicated that the session comes within the framework of the wise directives of the wife of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, to strengthen efforts to raise awareness of breastfeeding among mothers and to provide them with all forms of support.

The session discussed proposals and ideas to achieve success, and concluded with a competition and the presentation of awards.