Breeding success for Balkan falcon project backed by MBZ Raptor Fund

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2020) Work to re-establish a population of wild saker falcons in the southern Balkans has reached an important milestone with the breeding in captivity of five chicks in Bulgaria, the Mohamed bin Zayed Raptor Conservation Fund, MBZRCF, announced today.

The species is ranked as ‘Endangered’ on the Red Data List of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, IUCN.

The conservation project, known as the Reintroduction of the Saker Falcon in Bulgaria, is part of a broader scheme covering several Balkan countries. It is supported by the Abu Dhabi-based MBZ Fund, an organisation committed to conserving and restoring raptors and their habitats as valuable elements of biodiversity.

The project is being implemented by the Green Balkans Federation of Nature Conservation non-governmental organisations, (Green Balkans) with the endorsement of Bulgaria’s Ministry of Environment and Water. The project was designed following several years of research work in Bulgaria undertaken by the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, EAD.

So far this year, five chicks have been born at the Green Balkans Wildlife Rehabilitation and Breeding Centre (Green Balkans WRBC) at Stara Zagora, in central Bulgaria. The first-born was a male chick, named ‘Victor’, born on 31st March. A number of other fertile eggs have been laid by the 10 pairs of sakers at the breeding centre, but have not yet hatched. The project team aims to oversee the breeding of at least 20 chicks, for release into the wild in the coming months.

Welcoming the news of the breeding success, Majid Al Mansouri, Managing Director of the MBZRCF, commented, "It is possible to restore the saker population to a favourable conservation status by facilitating gene flow between fragmented populations and this project is a great step in the right direction to ensure a sustainable future for saker falcons in the Balkans."

"In 2018, the first record of breeding in the wild (in Bulgaria) since 1998 involved a pair of captive-bred birds from the 2015 release cohort; they returned to breed successfully again in 2019.

The hatching of these five chicks is a landmark event for the MBZRCF in support of the ongoing efforts of the Green Balkans WRBC project team to facilitate restoration of breeding sakers in the Southern Balkans. This subsequently can link the populations of Central Europe with those of Eastern Europe and Turkey," Al Mansouri added.

Currently, isolated saker falcon populations exist in Central Europe, Eastern Europe and Western Kazakhstan, with Turkey and Iran hosting a low-density, dispersed breeding population.

The reintroduction project builds on work by the EAD, between 2012 and 2014, which involved a pilot study involving the release of 14 birds. These were then tracked by satellite, showing movements to Romania, Libya, Turkey, Greece, Ukraine, Russia and Serbia. Two of the tracked birds subsequently returned to their release site.

Additional work between 2015 and 2018 resulted in a further 67 captive-bred saker falcons being released, one pair of which bred in 2018. The Reintroduction of the Saker Falcon in Bulgaria project will involve the release of 100 captive-bred saker falcons into Bulgaria’s lowland agricultural areas over the next five years. The birds will be subject to ongoing monitoring for evidence of the restoration of breeding pairs in the country.

The native breeding population in the Southern Balkans became extinct in the late 20th Century.

"With the valuable support of the MBZRCF, and the ongoing cooperation between the nations, we are optimistic (that) the wild saker falcons will be revived," said Ivaylo Klisurov, Manager of the Green Balkans WRBC.

The breeding population of wild saker falcons previously extended from Central Europe through the Balkans to Turkey and then away east to Kazakhstan and Mongolia. Some birds in the southern part of its range migrate to North Africa and the Arabian Peninsula.

Other species being bred in captivity at the Green Balkans Centre include Imperial Eagle, Griffon Vulture and Egyptian Vulture.