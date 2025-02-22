BRICS Economies To Surpass Half Of Global GDP In 10-15 Years: Russia
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2025 | 09:45 PM
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2025) Russia says BRICS nations will surpass half of global economic output in 10-15 years, signaling a shift in power that could challenge Western dominance.
The BRICS nations are rapidly emerging as dominant players in the global economy, with their collective GDP expected to surpass half of the world’s economic output within the next 10 to 15 years.
This projection was highlighted by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who, in an interview with Russia-24 Television channel, underscored the growing influence of the BRICS bloc.
“BRICS is a potentially high volume of global GDP, about 35%, and it is getting bigger and bigger every year. The association includes large countries – Brazil, China,” Novak stated, adding: “We expect that in the next 10-15 years the share of BRICS countries’ GDP will be more than half of the entire global economy.
”
According to the interview, published by BRICS portal, this optimistic outlook reflects the increasing economic weight of BRICS nations whose combined output al – ready exceeds that of the G7. BRICS, initially comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has expanded its membership significantly in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.
It's noteorthy that BRICS, initially comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has expanded its membership significantly in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.
Recent Stories
Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of Abu Dhabi International Arabia ..
Palestinian Cause set crucial guiding principle in UAE's foreign policy: FNC
Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with China to strengthen economic, bus ..
SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycle
University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women in Research
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah community hub, directs expans ..
Global Developer Conference underway to promote implementation of AI scenarios
Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Shooting Championships 2025
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint Lucia on Independence Day
DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators Exhibition
Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru
UAE President, VPs congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on Founding Day
More Stories From Middle East
-
BRICS economies to surpass half of global GDP in 10-15 years: Russia6 minutes ago
-
Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of Abu Dhabi International Arabian Horse Championship1 hour ago
-
Palestinian Cause set crucial guiding principle in UAE's foreign policy: FNC2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with China to strengthen economic, business partnerships2 hours ago
-
SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycle2 hours ago
-
University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women in Research2 hours ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah community hub, directs expansion of integrated co ..2 hours ago
-
Italy's Inflation in January up to 1.5%: ISTAT2 hours ago
-
Global Developer Conference underway to promote implementation of AI scenarios2 hours ago
-
Indonesia advocates for ethical AI2 hours ago
-
Green Climate Fund grants $103.2 million to boost Early Warnings for All2 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Shooting Championships 20252 hours ago