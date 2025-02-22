Open Menu

BRICS Economies To Surpass Half Of Global GDP In 10-15 Years: Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2025 | 09:45 PM

BRICS economies to surpass half of global GDP in 10-15 years: Russia

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2025) Russia says BRICS nations will surpass half of global economic output in 10-15 years, signaling a shift in power that could challenge Western dominance.

The BRICS nations are rapidly emerging as dominant players in the global economy, with their collective GDP expected to surpass half of the world’s economic output within the next 10 to 15 years.

This projection was highlighted by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who, in an interview with Russia-24 Television channel, underscored the growing influence of the BRICS bloc.

“BRICS is a potentially high volume of global GDP, about 35%, and it is getting bigger and bigger every year. The association includes large countries – Brazil, China,” Novak stated, adding: “We expect that in the next 10-15 years the share of BRICS countries’ GDP will be more than half of the entire global economy.

According to the interview, published by BRICS portal, this optimistic outlook reflects the increasing economic weight of BRICS nations whose combined output al – ready exceeds that of the G7. BRICS, initially comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has expanded its membership significantly in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

It's noteorthy that BRICS, initially comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has expanded its membership significantly in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Iran Russia China Egypt Ethiopia Brazil South Africa Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates TV Share Weight

Recent Stories

Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of ..

Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of Abu Dhabi International Arabia ..

1 hour ago
 Palestinian Cause set crucial guiding principle in ..

Palestinian Cause set crucial guiding principle in UAE's foreign policy: FNC

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with Chi ..

Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with China to strengthen economic, bus ..

2 hours ago
 SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycl ..

SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycle

2 hours ago
 University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women ..

University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women in Research

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah community hub, directs expans ..

2 hours ago
Global Developer Conference underway to promote im ..

Global Developer Conference underway to promote implementation of AI scenarios

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Sho ..

Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Shooting Championships 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint Lucia on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators E ..

DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators Exhibition

2 hours ago
 Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru

Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Saudi King, Crown ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on Founding Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East