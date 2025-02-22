BRICS economies to surpass half of global GDP in 10-15 years: Russia

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2025) Russia says BRICS nations will surpass half of global economic output in 10-15 years, signaling a shift in power that could challenge Western dominance.

The BRICS nations are rapidly emerging as dominant players in the global economy, with their collective GDP expected to surpass half of the world’s economic output within the next 10 to 15 years.

This projection was highlighted by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who, in an interview with Russia-24 Television channel, underscored the growing influence of the BRICS bloc.

“BRICS is a potentially high volume of global GDP, about 35%, and it is getting bigger and bigger every year. The association includes large countries – Brazil, China,” Novak stated, adding: “We expect that in the next 10-15 years the share of BRICS countries’ GDP will be more than half of the entire global economy.

According to the interview, published by BRICS portal, this optimistic outlook reflects the increasing economic weight of BRICS nations whose combined output al – ready exceeds that of the G7. BRICS, initially comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has expanded its membership significantly in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

