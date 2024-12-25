'Bridges Of The Gulf' Fosters Knowledge For Gulf Youth
Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2024 | 12:30 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Dec, 2024) SHARJAH, 24th December, 2024 (WAM) – The "Bridges of the Gulf" (Jusoor Khaleejiya) Programme for Gulf Youth Leadership, organised by Sharjah Youth and Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah under the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation, is taking place in Sharjah from December 22 to 27.
The programme aims to develop the skills of 40 young participants from GCC countries, focusing on leadership and technological innovation to prepare them as future leaders and innovators.
Key activities include two workshops organised by the Rubu-Qarn Centre for Science and Technology.
"Ethics of Technology" by Dr.
Saeed Khalfan Al Dhaheri, the Director of the Future Studies Centre at the University of Dubai and President of the Robotics and Automation Society, highlighted the importance of ethics in technology, covering principles like safety, privacy, and transparency, while discussing the challenges of over-reliance on generative AI.
"internet of Things (IoT)" by Eng. Khalid Al Awadhi, the founder of Rimal, provided insights into IoT's history, applications, and foundational technologies.
The programme emphasises responsible innovation and leveraging technology as a tool to enhance human creativity and performance.
