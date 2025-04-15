Brikyland Technologies, Inovartic Investment sign strategic joint venture

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) Brikyland Technologies, a leading blockchain-based real estate tokenisation platform, and Inovartic Investments, an Abu Dhabi-based innovation and technologies driven investment firm, have signed a strategic joint venture partnership aimed at exploring, developing, and implementing tokenised real estate and green asset-backed investment technologies in the UAE.

This landmark collaboration is set to leverage blockchain, smart contract infrastructure, and digital asset frameworks to unlock new models of fractional ownership, liquidity, and transparency in the real estate and sustainable investment space.

The joint venture will operate in full compliance with Abu Dhabi Global Market's evolving regulatory environment governing virtual assets and digital finance.

Key objectives of the partnership: Develop a UAE based tokenisation platform for premium real estate and green assets, enable compliant fractional ownership structures using blockchain and smart contracts, introduce innovative investment vehicles aligned with ESG principles and sustainability mandates, and collaborate with regulatory bodies to ensure alignment with national digital asset policies.

The agreement follows the UAE–Vietnam business Forum held on 10th April 2025, at the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce, where both entities reaffirmed their commitment to advancing technology cooperation. This partnership reflects that vision by strengthening cross-border collaboration in emerging technologies and green finance.

Saif Aldarmaki Chairman and Co Founder of Inovartic Investments, stated, "This joint venture reflects our shared commitment to advancing cross-border innovation and sustainable investment. By integrating Brikyland's blockchain technology, we aim to pioneer next-generation asset-backed financial solutions that align with the UAE's digital economy vision and deepen our commercial ties with Vietnam."

Dr. Dang Ha Lam, Founder Chairman and CEO of Brikyland Technologies, said, "Our technology is designed to make real estate and green assets more accessible and tradable."