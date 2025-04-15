Brikyland Technologies, Inovartic Investment Sign Strategic Joint Venture
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 07:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) Brikyland Technologies, a leading blockchain-based real estate tokenisation platform, and Inovartic Investments, an Abu Dhabi-based innovation and technologies driven investment firm, have signed a strategic joint venture partnership aimed at exploring, developing, and implementing tokenised real estate and green asset-backed investment technologies in the UAE.
This landmark collaboration is set to leverage blockchain, smart contract infrastructure, and digital asset frameworks to unlock new models of fractional ownership, liquidity, and transparency in the real estate and sustainable investment space.
The joint venture will operate in full compliance with Abu Dhabi Global Market's evolving regulatory environment governing virtual assets and digital finance.
Key objectives of the partnership: Develop a UAE based tokenisation platform for premium real estate and green assets, enable compliant fractional ownership structures using blockchain and smart contracts, introduce innovative investment vehicles aligned with ESG principles and sustainability mandates, and collaborate with regulatory bodies to ensure alignment with national digital asset policies.
The agreement follows the UAE–Vietnam business Forum held on 10th April 2025, at the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce, where both entities reaffirmed their commitment to advancing technology cooperation. This partnership reflects that vision by strengthening cross-border collaboration in emerging technologies and green finance.
Saif Aldarmaki Chairman and Co Founder of Inovartic Investments, stated, "This joint venture reflects our shared commitment to advancing cross-border innovation and sustainable investment. By integrating Brikyland's blockchain technology, we aim to pioneer next-generation asset-backed financial solutions that align with the UAE's digital economy vision and deepen our commercial ties with Vietnam."
Dr. Dang Ha Lam, Founder Chairman and CEO of Brikyland Technologies, said, "Our technology is designed to make real estate and green assets more accessible and tradable."
Recent Stories
17 countries participate in SCRF 2025
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Global Health ..
ICAO re-elects UAE’s Hamad Al Muhairi as Chair of Aviation Security Panel for ..
EMSTEEL joins 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'
Dubai Chambers explores ways to strengthen economic relations with North Macedon ..
Majlis gatherings living platforms to promote Emirati values
IFZA strengthens strategic partnership with BVMW at Zukunftstag in Berlin
UAE, Japan hold Second Ministerial Meeting of Comprehensive Strategic Partnershi ..
Mansour bin Zayed receives Prosecutor-General of Russian Federation
SEC reviews qualitative results of 10th edition of ACRES
ADNEC Group wins Gold, Silver Investors in People accreditations
Emirates SkyCargo further expands network to Narita International Airport, Japan
More Stories From Middle East
-
17 countries participate in SCRF 20253 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Global Health Week 20253 minutes ago
-
ICAO re-elects UAE’s Hamad Al Muhairi as Chair of Aviation Security Panel for third consecutive Ye ..4 minutes ago
-
EMSTEEL joins 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'4 minutes ago
-
Dubai Chambers explores ways to strengthen economic relations with North Macedonia4 minutes ago
-
Majlis gatherings living platforms to promote Emirati values4 minutes ago
-
Iraq discusses measures to end UNAMI's mission4 minutes ago
-
IFZA strengthens strategic partnership with BVMW at Zukunftstag in Berlin4 minutes ago
-
UAE, Japan hold Second Ministerial Meeting of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership4 minutes ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed receives Prosecutor-General of Russian Federation5 minutes ago
-
SEC reviews qualitative results of 10th edition of ACRES5 minutes ago
-
UAE’s location offers strategic edge amid changing global trade dynamics: Coface5 minutes ago