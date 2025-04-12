Britain extends ban on personal meat imports to protect farmers from foot and mouth disease

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) LONDON, 12th April, 2025 (WAM) – The British Government said on Friday that the ban on personal imports of meat and dairy products has been extended to cover all EU countries to safeguard the UK food system and farmers against foot and mouth disease.

The Government has taken measures to prevent the spread of foot and mouth disease (FMD) following a rising number of cases across Europe.

From tomorrow (Saturday 12th April), travellers will no longer be able to bring cattle, sheep, goat, and pig meat, as well as dairy products, from EU countries into Great Britain for personal use, to protect the health of British livestock, the security of farmers, and the UK’s food security.

This includes bringing items like sandwiches, cheese, cured meats, raw meats or milk into Great Britain – regardless of whether it is packed or packaged or whether it has been bought at duty free.

Whilst FMD poses no risk to humans and there are no cases in the UK, it is a highly contagious viral disease of cattle, sheep, pigs and other cloven-hoofed animals such as wild boar, deer, llamas and alpacas, and the outbreak on the continent presents a significant risk to farm businesses and livestock.

FMD can cause significant economic losses due to production shortfalls in the affected animals, as well as loss of access to foreign markets for animals, meat and dairy.

The Government has already banned personal imports of cattle, sheep and other ruminants and pig meat as well as dairy products, from Germany, Hungary, Slovakia and Austria earlier this year in response to confirmed outbreaks of FMD in those countries.

Today’s new EU-wide restrictions better safeguard the UK against the changing disease risk, and provide clear rules for travellers, helping them to comply with the regulations. The new restrictions apply only to travellers arriving in Great Britain, and will not be imposed on personal imports arriving from Northern Ireland, Jersey, Guernsey, or the Isle of Man.

Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner said: This government will do whatever it takes to protect British farmers from foot & mouth.

That is why we are further strengthening protections by introducing restrictions on personal meat and dairy imports to prevent the spread of the disease and protect Britain’s food security.

Those found with these items will need to either surrender them at the border or will have them seized and destroyed. In serious cases, those found with these items run the risk of incurring fines of up to £5,000 in England.