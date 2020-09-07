DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2020) Great Britain’s David Hynes and Krisztina Vaczi of Hungary won the men’s and women’s title respectively, while Dare2Tri took the team crown at the Ironstar Indoor Triathlon, which was held at Max & Aegle Fitness Centre in Meydan.

Supported by Dubai sports Council, the Ironstar Indoor Triathlon saw a lively turnout with participants in the individual category trying to achieve the longest distance in 10 minutes of swimming, 20 minutes of running and 30 minutes of cycling – all at the gym.

Hynes topped the charts among the men, swimming an event-best 700 metres in his 10 minutes, clocking 4,890 metres in the run and 21,620 metres in cycling for an aggregate of 27,210 metres. His compatriot Kenneth Heney finished second with a total distance of 27,170m (600m swim, 5,170m run, 21,400m cycling), while Russia’s leg Samokhvalov came in third with a distance of 26,015m (525m swim, 4,930 run, 20,560 cycling).

In the women’s category, Vaczi topped both the swimming (550m) and cycling (17,950m) legs to finish with an aggregate of 22,980 (4,480 run), while Great Britain’s Lois Pickering came in second with an aggregate of 22,160 (550m swim, 4,440 run, 17,170 cycling).

Canada’s Diane Gordon finished third with a total distance of 20,535m (475m swim, 3,030m run, 17,030m cycling).

In the team category, all three members had to start at the same time and each of them had 30 minutes for their swimming, running and cycling legs.

Team Dare2Tri – comprising Nouran Haddad, Rohit Rajendran and Christian Becker – finished at the top with a combined distance of 26,005m (1,125m swim, 7,030m run, 17,850m cycling). The Ahmads Team (Ahmad Korman, Ahmad Nabil, Ahmed Khalil) finished second with a total of 24,470m (1,100m swim, 7,220m run, cycling 16,150m cycling), while Motley Crew (Alan Taylor, Mohammed Noureddine, Rohit Guleria) were third with an aggregate of 24,160m (1,250m swim, 5,980m run, 16,930m cycling).