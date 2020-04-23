British expat supports Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) Dr. Bhaskar Dasgupta has pledged to assist low-income families on a monthly basis through Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ programme, as good deeds continue to sweep the city.

The British expat, who has lived in the UAE for 16 months, contacted Ma’an offering to provide AED500 to AED1,000 a month for families who have a reduced income because of the current health and economic challenges.

The contribution comes as Ma’an launched a new toll-free helpline (800-3088) and a specially created 'Together We Are Good' microsite for those in need of support to contact the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an about their requirements.

Ma’an announced last week updates of its ‘Together We Are Good’ programme regarding its education sector support by providing assistance with school fees and tuition equipment to parents of students in Abu Dhabi’s private schools. This was followed by its initiative to provide affected residents in the emirate with nutritional relief via the distribution food baskets.

Dr. Bhaskar is one of many contributors who have made financial, in-kind and volunteering contributions to ‘Together We Are Good’.

The campaign aims to bring together the Abu Dhabi community’s efforts to address the current health and economic challenges.

The ‘Together We Are Good’ programme is the first project of Ma’an’s Social Fund that was launched to provide the community with a channel to address the current health and economic challenges. The programme stimulates social responsibility through opening the door for financial and in-kind contributions from individuals and companies.

Dasgupta, said, "My life in the UK was dedicated to giving back to community and to people who were most vulnerable in my country. When I settled here in the UAE, I was searching for that same sensation I had when I was able to offer support to members of my society, and that was when I came across Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ programme.

"This programme is truly inspiring and one that all citizens and residents should contribute to. No amount is too little. We should be attempting change and offering a helping hand in this unprecedented time of crisis."