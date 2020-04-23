UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

British Expat Supports Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 01:00 PM

British expat supports Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) Dr. Bhaskar Dasgupta has pledged to assist low-income families on a monthly basis through Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ programme, as good deeds continue to sweep the city.

The British expat, who has lived in the UAE for 16 months, contacted Ma’an offering to provide AED500 to AED1,000 a month for families who have a reduced income because of the current health and economic challenges.

The contribution comes as Ma’an launched a new toll-free helpline (800-3088) and a specially created 'Together We Are Good' microsite for those in need of support to contact the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an about their requirements.

Ma’an announced last week updates of its ‘Together We Are Good’ programme regarding its education sector support by providing assistance with school fees and tuition equipment to parents of students in Abu Dhabi’s private schools. This was followed by its initiative to provide affected residents in the emirate with nutritional relief via the distribution food baskets.

Dr. Bhaskar is one of many contributors who have made financial, in-kind and volunteering contributions to ‘Together We Are Good’.

The campaign aims to bring together the Abu Dhabi community’s efforts to address the current health and economic challenges.

The ‘Together We Are Good’ programme is the first project of Ma’an’s Social Fund that was launched to provide the community with a channel to address the current health and economic challenges. The programme stimulates social responsibility through opening the door for financial and in-kind contributions from individuals and companies.

Dasgupta, said, "My life in the UK was dedicated to giving back to community and to people who were most vulnerable in my country. When I settled here in the UAE, I was searching for that same sensation I had when I was able to offer support to members of my society, and that was when I came across Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ programme.

"This programme is truly inspiring and one that all citizens and residents should contribute to. No amount is too little. We should be attempting change and offering a helping hand in this unprecedented time of crisis."

Related Topics

UK Education UAE Abu Dhabi Same All From

Recent Stories

Reconstruction of Al-Nouri Mosque Complex in Mosul ..

15 minutes ago

Drive launched to disinfect petrol stations on Ajm ..

16 minutes ago

DCD announces Primary results of &#039;Life during ..

16 minutes ago

PM to appear in massive telethon transmission to r ..

58 minutes ago

Girls play rooftop tennis in Italian city

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Zayed chairs ZHO virtual board meeting

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.