British Minister For Middle East And North Africa Visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Wed 11th November 2020

British Minister for Middle East and North Africa visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2020) During his official visit to the UAE, James Cleverly, British Minister of State for middle East and North Africa, visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, where he was received by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth.

Cleverly and his delegation, accompanied by Al Kaabi and Yousef Al Obaidli, Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, toured around the mosque, where they were briefed by one of the centre’s cultural specialists about the mosque’s cultural message that calls for coexistence, tolerance and openness, which is derived from the values of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

They also learnt about the centre’s role in promoting a tolerant Islamic culture and interactions between all cultures and peoples from around the world.

They then visited the mosque’s visitor centre and library, which houses unique publications about Islamic civilisations and sciences, and were introduced to the history of the mosque’s establishment and its Islamic architecture.

At the end of the visit, James Cleverly received a copy of the book, entitled, "Spaces of Light," which was published by the mosque and contains photos that won the "Spaces of Light" photography contest organised by the centre.

The mosque, which is managed by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, is supported and monitored by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and was founded as a centre of the cultural and intellectual movement, based on the values and principles promoted by Sheikh Zayed and the national identity inspired by Islamic teachings.

