British Parliamentarians Visit the UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2022) A delegation of five British parliamentarians from the UAE all-party group in U.K. Parliament began a four-day visit today to Abu Dhabi and Dubai. During the visit they will be meeting senior ministers, the speaker of the Federal National Council, and business leaders. They will also visit Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Right Honourable David Jones MP, who is leading the delegation, said: "We are delighted to be in the UAE and are looking forward to meeting ministers, parliamentarians and businesspeople to discuss issues of mutual benefit to our two countries.

"The UAE is an important international partner of the United Kingdom. We share a long historical relationship and today are major investors in each other's countries. Dubai has the largest British population of any city outside the UK.

"Visits such as this help strengthen the personal ties that will ensure a continuing firm relationship into the future. It is also an opportunity to show our solidarity with the people who live here in the light of the recent Houthi terrorist attacks."

Mansoor Abulhoul, the UAE’s ambassador to the U.K, said: "This is the second parliamentary delegation to visit the UAE this year. After two years in which delegations were suspended because of COVID-19, we are excited to have this opportunity to show the UAE, its achievements and ambitions, to another group of British lawmakers. By seeing what the UAE has built, its openness to the world and its place in the region, policy makers in the U.K. and elsewhere can understand why the relationship between our countries is so important."