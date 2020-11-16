UrduPoint.com
British PM Self-isolating After Positive COVID-19 Contact

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 10:30 AM

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2020) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Johnson, who was admitted to intensive care in a London hospital earlier this year with the novel coronavirus, is well and does not have any symptoms, a spokesman for the prime minister said on Sunday.

"He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic," the spokesman said. "The prime minister will follow the rules and is self-isolating."

Johnson met lawmakers in Downing Street on Thursday, including Lee Anderson, a Conservative Party member who subsequently developed COVID-19 symptoms and tested positive.

